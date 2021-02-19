Windsurfer's lost GoPro washes up on Massachusetts beach
UPI News Service, 02/19/2021
A woman taking a walk on Massachusetts beach found a GoPro camera in the seaweed that had been dropped into the ocean by a windsurfer.
Josephine Fatta said she was walking on Yirrell Beach in Winthrop when she spotted the small camera in some seaweed that had washed up on shore.
Fatta bought a memory card reader and found the still-functional camera contained multiple photos of people windsurfing. She posted some of the photos to Facebook in the hopes of identifying the owner.
A news segment about Fatta's discovery on WCVB-TV led to locals recognizing Theo Kassuga, who is currently in South Padre Island, Texas.
Kassuga confirmed he lost his GoPro while windsurfing in Winthrop in early January.
"That was actually a pretty rough day in Yirrell Beach and when I was getting out of the water I got hit by a big wave and that wave took the camera away," Kassuga recalled.
Fatta said she is now working out a way to get the camera back to Kassuga. The windsurfer said he is hoping to thank Fatta in person next time he is in Winthrop.
