Wilmer Valderrama discussed being a part of Disney's next animated film Encanto while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor said on Tuesday he was in tears after watching a retrospective video that recounted every film from Walt Disney Animation Studios. The clip then introduced Encanto as the studio's 60th film.

"To be the 60th film and the legacy of films that have shaped so much about how we wonder about life and how we dream about things and how we believe in ourselves ... I mean our whole childhood," Valderrama told Kimmel.

"It's nothing short of an honor," he continued.

Valderrama voices Agusta in Encanto, which comes to theaters on Nov. 24.

The film follows an exceptional family who lives in a magical house in the mountains of Columbia. Stephanie Beatriz voices Mirabel, who is the only member of her family without magical powers.

Valderrama also discussed the birth of his infant daughter Nakano with his finacee Amanda Pacheco back in February,

The 41-year-old said he did the most inside the delivery room and asked Pacheco what music she wanted to have playing.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"She's in the middle of pushing and she goes, 'Push It,' and you know what, she pushed it real good," Valderrama recalled about playing the Salt-N-Pepa track.