Wilmer Valderrama and his fiancee, Amanda Pacheco, are celebrating their first anniversary as a couple.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 40-year-old actor and Pacheco marked the occasion on Instagram while in "quarantine" together amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Valderrama shared a slideshow of photos Tuesday from throughout his relationship with Pacheco. The couple's anniversary was officially Sunday.

"March 22, 2019 I met your adventurous soul," Valderrama captioned the post. "A year later, in a blink.. we look back at a road full of memories.. worth of any lifetime.. well my fiancee, shall we play this back? #ItsJustUsNow #Quarantine."

Pacheco posted a paparazzi photo from her first date with Valderrama in Los Angeles.

"One year ago today!.. little did I know it was just the beginning of a lifetime of adventures together. #itsjustusnow LITERALLY #quarantine3222020 #teamosiempre #cuandotusabestusabes," she wrote.

Actress Bijou Phillips and actors Frankie Delgado and Adam Demos were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"I love all these Pic's! Sooooooo happy for both of you! Good job Willy!" Phillips wrote.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"Couldn't be happier for you both my brother!!!! Love ya," Demos said.

Valderrama and Pacheco got engaged on New Year's Day in January. The couple were first linked in April 2019 and attended Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's wedding together in June.

Valderrama is known for starring on That '70s Show, From Dusk till Dawn: The Series and NCIS. He previously dated Demi Lovato for six years, and split from the singer in 2016.