Wilmer Valderrama and his fiancee Amanda Pacheco announced on Instagram Monday that they are expecting their first child together.

"#ItsJustUs3Now," the couple said on their respective Instagram accounts alongside a stylized photo featuring Pacheco showing off her baby bump alongside Valderrama.

"Congratulations! So happy!" Joe Jonas commented on the post along with heart emojis.

The actor and Pacheco got engaged on New Year's Day and celebrated their first anniversary as a couple in March.

The pair were first linked together in April 2019 and attended Jonas and Sophie Turner's wedding together in June.