Wilmer Valderrama is a new dad.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 41-year-old actor welcomed his first child, a daughter, with his fiancee, Amanda Pacheco, on Feb. 15.

Valderrama shared the news Sunday on Instagram alongside a photo of himself with Pacheco and their baby girl.

"Life is an ever evolving journey, and for all those times when our path needs a light.. often angels are sent to show us the way and that we can be more.. straight out of heaven we welcome our first daughter... #ItsJustUs3Now 02/15/2021," he captioned the post.

Actresses Rosario Dawson and Rumer Willis and Queer Eye star Tan France were among those to congratulate Valderrama and Pacheco in the comments.

"SO HAPPY FIR YOU THREE! What a blessing. Sending you all so much love!" Dawson wrote.

"Congratulations to you guys, so happy for you. I can't wlt to meet her," Willis added.

"Huge congrats, mate. I'm truly so happy for you guys. What a beauty she is," France said.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Valderrama's ex-girlfriend Mandy Moore also congratulated the couple online. Moore is pregnant with her first child with her husband, musician Taylor Goldsmith.

"Look at that gorgeous angel! Congrats to you and your beautiful family and can't wait to meet her!" the singer and actress said.

Valderrama and Pacheco got engaged in January 2020 and announced in December that they were expecting their first child.

In February, the couple celebrated Valderrama's birthday at the beach amid Pacheco's pregnancy.

Valderrama is known for playing Fez on That '70s Show. He has portrayed Nick Torres on NCIS since Season 14.