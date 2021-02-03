Wilmer Valderrama celebrated his 41st birthday and his impending fatherhood with his pregnant fiancee, Amanda Pacheco.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor, who officially turned 41 on Saturday, shared photos Tuesday on Instagram from an outing with Pacheco at a beach.

The pictures show Valderrama cradling and kissing Pacheco's baby bump. Pacheco showed off her growing belly in a sports bra and yoga pants.

"Now THIS is 41.. thank you to absolutely everyone who posted and send me such beautiful messages and wishes.. by the look of these pics.. some of those wishes came true.. I love yo all mucho!" Valderrama captioned the post.

"Thank you Amanda for my last bday gift before becoming a papa... you," he added.

Pacheco celebrated their daughter's impending birth in the comments.

"Con gusto mi amor, I can't stop starring at the second picture!! YOU are MY forever love and YOU will be HER first love," she wrote.

Valderrama and Pacheco announced in December that they are expecting their first child. The couple got engaged in January 2020 and celebrated their first anniversary as a couple in March.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Valderrama's ex-partner Demi Lovato said in the May issue of Harper's Bazaar that she supports Valderrama's engagement.

"I'm really happy for him and I wish him nothing but the best, but we're not in each other's lives, haven't spoken in a long time," the singer and actress said.

Valderrama is known for playing Fez on That '70s Show and Nick Torres on NCIS.