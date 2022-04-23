Willow Pill was crowned America's Next Drag Superstar on Friday's Season 14 finale of RuPaul's Drag Race.

Pill beat out fellow finalists Angeria Paris VanMicheals, Bosco, Daya Betty and Lady Camden for the show's top honor, as well as $150,000 in cash.

"Willow Pill has the soul of a true artist," said RuPaul in a statement. "In the most competitive season ever, she stole our hearts and earned the crown. Willow is weird, wild and wonderful and she is exactly what the world needs now."

Runner-up Lady Camden took home a $50,000 cash prize.