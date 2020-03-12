'Willoughbys' adaptation to premiere April 22 on Netflix
UPI News Service, 03/12/2020
Netflix's adaptation of The Willoughbys will start streaming in April.
The streaming service shared a release date, April 22, and a poster for the animated film Thursday on Twitter.
The Willoughbys is based on the Lois Lowry children's book of the same name. The story follows the Willoughby children, Tim, Jane and twins Barnaby A and Barnaby B, four youngsters with neglectful parents.
The poster shows the Willoughby kids plotting for their parents to leave on vacation.
"Ever wish you could send your parents away as a kid so you could have your own adventure? THE WILLOUGHBYS gets it," Netflix captioned the post.
