Willie Nelson is back with new music.

The 86-year-old singer and musician shared the new single "Our Song" on Friday.

"Our Song" is a ballad where Nelson reflects on his life and celebrates a longtime love.

"In these miles we have traveled / You've watched me come unraveled / And you put me back together again," Nelson sings.

"Our Song" was written by country music singer Chris Stapleton, who has frequently toured with Nelson over the past few years.

"I can easily say Willie Nelson is one of my biggest musical influences," Stapleton said. "It just doesn't get any better than hearing him sing a song I wrote."

"Our Song" appears on Nelson's forthcoming 70th studio album, First Rose of Spring, slated for release April 24. The album includes a single of the same name, released in February.

Nelson and Stapleton were to perform Saturday at the new Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Stapleton announced Thursday that the show will be postponed due to public health concerns about the coronavirus.

"The health & well-being of our families & communities is our number one priority," the singer said. "We are deeply sorry for any inconvenience this will undoubtably cause."