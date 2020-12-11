"It's Frank Sinatra's birthday tomorrow and Willie's got a new song available today to celebrate! THAT'S LIFE is coming February 26 and you can pre-order and hear "Cottage For Sale" now!" Nelson's Twitter account said Friday.
Sinatra died in 1998 at the age of 82.
That's Life is a new collection of Sinatra cover songs that Nelson, 87, has recorded.
Nelson previously paid tribute to Sinatra with the 2018 album, My Way.
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.