Willie Nelson, Miley Cyrus and other celebrities have joined the new film Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas.

Parton stars in the film with Tom Everett Scott, Ana Gasteyer and Angel Parker. Additional cast members will be announced at a later date.

Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas is a modern-day movie musical about the making of a network TV special. The film tells the frenetic backstage story and delightful on-camera results of Dolly's desire to uplift an exhausted world's spirits by sharing the unique "mountain magic" she has always found in and around Dollywood at Christmas.

"Throughout the movie's production numbers and rehearsal chaos, Dolly finds herself taking a private journey into her past, guided by the mysterious appearances of her personal Three Wise Mountain Men," an official synopsis reads. "When it's time for her big special to air, a renewed and inspired Dolly goes rogue and shows the world ... the real magic of Christmas."

The film is written by David Rambo, who executive produces with Parton and Sam Haskell. Joe Lazarov will direct and executive produce.

NBC has yet to announce an air date for Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas.

In addition to the film, Parton will release an ultimate deluxe version of her holiday album A Holly Dolly Christmas featuring the song "A Smoky Mountain Christmas."