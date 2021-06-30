Acorn TV announced the U.S. premiere date for Season 2 of My Life Is Murder and guest stars. The Lucy Lawless series returns Aug. 30 on Acorn TV.

ADVERTISEMENT

My Life Is Murder stars Lawless as private investigator Alexa Crowe. Season 1 took place in Australia, but Season 2 moves to Aukland, New Zealand, Lawless's home.

"I am in love with the city of my birth and I'm thrilled to be showing her off to the world as the stunning backdrop to our stories," Lawless said in a statement.

The season finds Alexa also returning to her home in New Zealand. Alexa investigates one unsolved murder and finds herself solving a season's worth of mysteries again.

Ebony Vagulans returns as Alexa's partner, Madison Feliciano. Season 2 adds Rawiri Jobe as a detective named Harry, and Joe Naufahu as a cafe owner named Reuben.

TVNZ will premiere Season 2 in early August before it streams on Acorn TV.