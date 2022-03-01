Peacock announced cast for its upcoming mystery-comedy The Resort on Tuesday. William Jackson Harper and Cristin Milioti will star, with Skyler Gisondo, Ben Sinclair and Parvesh Cheena in supporting roles.

Harper and Milioti will play husband and wife Noah and Emma. Noah and Emma are both teachers who attend the Oceana Vista Resort on their 10th wedding anniversary.

Their vacation will be interrupted by a mystery. The Resort will film on location in Puerto Rico.

Sinclair plays the resort owner Alex, and also directs the first four of eight half-hour episodes. Cheena plays Ted, a man on vacation with his husband, also named Ted (Michael Hitchcock).

Luis Gerardo Mendez, Nina Bloomgarden, Gabriela Cartol, Debby Ryan, Dylan Baker and Becky Ann Baker will also appear in The Resort. In flashbacks to 2007, Gisondo and Ryan play Sam and Hannah, boyfriend and girlfriend on vacation with Sam's parents (Dylan and Becky Ann Baker).

Mendez plays the resort's head of security. Cartol plays the concierge. Bloomgarden plays Violet Thompson, a guest on vacation with her father and his girlfriend.

Peacock first announced The Resort in June. Palm Springs writer Andy Siara writes, show runs and executive produces The Resort. Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail is also an executive producer.