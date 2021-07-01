William Fichtner is replacing Dennis Quaid as Rick Kirkham in Peacock's upcoming scripted limited series, Joe Exotic.

Quaid dropped out of the project due to a scheduling conflict.

The series, from showrunner Ethan Frankel and Universal Content Productions, is based on Season 2 of the Wondery podcast Over My Dead Body from Robert Moor, which followed Joe 'Exotic' Maldonado.

Maldonado and his rival Carole Baskin entered the limelight after appearing in Netflix's popular Tiger King documentary series. Maldonado was an exotic animal lover who bred and used big cats for profit. Baskin, a big cat enthusiast, tried to shut him down.

Kirkham was Maldonado's reality show producer.