Willem Dafoe discussed how his identity was kept a secret during filming of Spider-Man: No Way Home while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Dafoe reprises his role as Norman Osborn/Green Goblin in the Marvel film, who he originally portrayed in 2002's Spider-Man starring Tobey Maguire

The studio wanted to keep his involvement in No Way Home a secret until his character was teased in a trailer.

"These Marvel movies have such a strong fan base. People are so curious about them. Even when they're being made, people are trying to figure out what's going on," Dafoe said on Thursday.

"When I'd go to set, they put me in a black cloak and always had me in a car with dark windows. And they didn't want me hanging out anyplace because they didn't want anyone to know I was in town making a movie. And I didn't think it would work, but actually it did," he continued.

Spider-Man: No Way Home was the No. 1 movie in North America for the fourth weekend, as it earned an additional $33 million. The film has already grossed $1 billion worldwide.

Dafoe also stars in director Guillermo del Toro's Nightmare Alley, which is currently in theaters.