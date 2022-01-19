Willem Dafoe will make his Saturday Night Live hosting debut in January.

SNL announced Tuesday that Dafoe, 66, will host the show's Jan. 26 episode, with singer Katy Perry to perform as musical guest.

The episode will mark Perry's fourth appearance on SNL. The singer hosted the show in 2011 and previously performed in 2010, 2013 and 2017.

Dafoe is a four-time Academy Award nominee known for such films as Platoon, The Last Temptation of Christ, Shadow of the Vampire, The Boondock Saints and The Lighthouse.

The actor also played Norman Osborn, aka Green Goblin, in Spider-Man (2002) and its sequels Spider-Man 2 (2004) and Spider-Man 3 (2007). He reprised the role in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which opened in theaters in December.

Dafoe will next star in The Northman, a new film directed by Robert Eggers and starring Alexander Skarsgard as a Viking prince.

Actor and comedian Will Forte will host this week's SNL, with Maneskin as musical guest.