YouTube released the trailer for the streaming series Will Smith: Best Shape of My Life on Friday. In a preview of the series, Smith reveals he once contemplated suicide.

At the beginning of the series, Smith planned to lose 20 pounds in 20 weeks. Partway through, Smith quits the exercise regimen.

As Smith begins to reflect on himself, he also writes his autobiography. He tells his family about an incident that will be revealed in the show and the book.

"That was the only time in my life that I ever considered suicide," Smith said.

In voiceover, Smith continues to analyze his persona. Smith transitioned from rap success to acting in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and a series of blockbuster movies like Independence Day, Men in Black and I Am Legend.

"What you've come to understand as Will Smith , the alien annihilating MC, bigger than life movie star is largely a construction," Smith said. "A carefully crafted and honed character designed to protect myself, to hide myself from the world, to hide the coward."

Two episodes premiere Nov. 8 and the rest premiere daily on Will Smith's YouTube channel.