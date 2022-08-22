Oscar-winning actor Will Smith shared on Instagram a funny video of him and his son Trey seemingly terrified by a large spider.

ADVERTISEMENT

"What the whole hell? That is a big-ass spider," Smith can be heard saying as the spider walks across a wood floor. "We are selling the house."

Eventually, the father and son trap the creature under a glass.

"Posting this from a Holiday Inn," Smith jokingly captioned Sunday's video, which already has gotten nearly 1 million "likes."

Apart for his apologies for slapping comedian Chris Rock during the Oscars for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith hasn't been on social media much in recent months.

Earlier in the weekend, Smith shared a video of a young gorilla repeatedly poking an adult of the species and first getting ignored, then chased away.

Accompanying that clip is the message, "Me trying to get back on social."

Smith is known for his roles in the sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and the blockbuster movies Bad Boys, Independence Day and Men in Black.