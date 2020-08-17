Will Smith and Kevin Hart are teaming up for a new comedy -- a remake of Planes, Trains & Automobiles.

Variety confirmed the production at Paramount. Hart shared the news on Instagram. In his post, he confirmed the film would be set in Philadelphia.

"We found it and are developing it together with our teams," Hart wrote. "This will be huge for us and the city of brotherly love aka Philadelphia..... let's goooooo."

John Hughes wrote and directed 1987's Planes, Trains and Automobiles. Steve Martin played Neal Page, a husband and father trying desperately to get home to Chicago for Thanksgiving. He meets curtain ring salesman Del Griffith (John Candy) on his flight.

A series of travel disasters keeps preventing both from returning home, though they try flights, trains and rental cars. Circumstances keep pushing Del and Neal together, though Neal finds Del annoying.

A famous scene from the original has Martin and Candy sharing a bed, waking up spooning. Both panic when they realize Del has been touching Neal's private parts in the night.

The reports did not say whether Smith or Hart would play the roles corresponding to Candy and Martin.