Will Poulter to portray Adam Warlock in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'
UPI News Service, 10/12/2021
Will Poulter has been cast in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 where he will portray Adam Warlock.
Writer and director James Gunn confirmed the casting on Twitter.
"Welcome to the Guardians family, Will Poulter. He's an amazing actor and wonderful guy. See you in a couple weeks. #AdamWarlock #GotGVol3," Gunn said.
Adam Warlock was teased during a mid-credits scene in 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. The character was being created by actress Elizabeth Debicki's Ayesha of the Sovereign people to defeat the Guardians.
