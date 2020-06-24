Will Ferrell appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden to discuss his upcoming Netflix film, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.

The comedy film follows Ferrell and Rachel McAdams as aspiring Icelandic musicians who compete at one of the world's biggest song competitions.

The real Eurovision Song Contest was started in 1956 and consists of 42 countries around Europe including Australia and Israel. ABBA, Celine Dion and more got their start at the contest.

"We're kind of these long-shot, loser band who's in way over their head but we're so excited to be there," Ferrell said about his and McAdams' characters.

"It's really a movie about going after your dream, despite any sort of odds," he continued.

"He's always good looking, always, even when he sleeps. I snuck into his hotel room and watched him. He's gorgeous," Ferrell said about Brosnan.