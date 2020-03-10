Wilco and Sleater-Kinney are going on tour together in August.

The rock bands shared plans Tuesday for It's Time, a new tour featuring rapper and musician Nnamdi Ogbonnaya.

"Hey, @sleater_kinney! It's Time," Wilco wrote on Instagram.

Sleater-Kinney shared a video of Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy leaving a voicemail messagr for Sleater-Kinney's Carrie Brownstein.

The It's Time tour begins Aug. 6 in Spokane, Wash., and ends Aug. 29 in Chicago, Ill. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales to begin Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Wilco released its 11th studio album, Ode to Joy, in October. The album includes the singles "Love is Everywhere (Beware)" and "Everyone Hides."

Sleater-Kinney released its ninth album, The Center Won't Hold, in August. The album is the last to feature drummer Janet Weiss, who announced her departure from the band in July. Weiss explained her exit during an interview on The Trap Set with Joe Wong podcast in November.

Here's the full list of dates for the It's Time tour:

Aug. 6 - Spokane, Wash., at First Interstate Center for the Arts

Aug. 8 - Big Sky, Mont., at Peak to Sky Big Sky Events Center

Aug. 11 - Morrison, Colo., at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Aug. 13 - Kansas City, Mo., at Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

Aug. 14 - Maryland Heights, Mo., at St. Louis Music Park

Aug. 15 - Atlanta, Ga., at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Aug. 16 - Nashville, Tenn., at Ascend Amphitheater

Aug. 18 - Asheville, N.C., at Salvage Station

Aug. 19 - Richmond, Va., at Altria Theatre

Aug. 21 - Columbia, Md., at Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug. 22 - Forest Hills, N.Y., at Forest Hills Stadium

Aug. 23 - Philadelphia, Pa., at Mann Center for Performing Arts

Aug. 25 - Boston, Mass., at Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

Aug. 26 - Portland, Maine, at Thompson's Point

Aug. 27 - Lewiston, N.Y., at Artpark Amphitheater

Aug. 29 - Chicago, Ill., at Millennium Park Pritzker Pavilion