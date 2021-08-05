The concert, directed by Baayork Lee, will feature reimagined, never-before-heard musical arrangements of the songs of Wicked created by music director and conductor Luke Frazier. The performances will be filmed in Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, New York City and other locations.
Wicked features music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Winnie Holzman. The musical is based on the Gregory Maguire novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, which reimagines characters from The Wizard of Oz.
