A concert version of the Broadway musical, Wicked, is set to air on PBS Aug. 29.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Enjoy a musical celebration of the iconic Broadway score written by legendary composer Stephen Schwartz. From the smash hit musical -- now in its 18th year running on Broadway," the network said in a press release Friday.

The concert will be directed by Baayork Lee and will be performed by film, pop, music and television stars in multiple locations, including Washington, D.C., Los Angeles and New York City, Playbill said.

No casting has been announced yet.

Wicked is a reimagining of L. Frank Baum's classic fantasy story, The Wizard of Oz.

The stage adaptation of Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire opened in New York in 2003.

The original Broadway cast included Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenoweth, Joel Grey and Norbert Leo Butz.

Wicked and all of Broadway's other shows have been shut down for more than a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Live performances of the full musical version of Wicked are scheduled to resume on Broadway Sept. 14.