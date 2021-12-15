"Why Women Kill explores the intricate lives of its female characters with a style, charm and dark humor only Marc Cherry can provide," Paramount+ president of original scripted series Nicole Clemens said in a statement.
"We can't wait to share the new cast of riveting, scandalous characters Marc Cherry has created when the series returns for its third season," she added.
Why Women Kill originally premiered on CBS All Access, which was rebranded as Paramount+ in March.
