Whoopi Goldberg appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and discussed systemic racism in the U.S. and what needs to be done to tackle the issue.

"Racism is in the heart of the country, you can't get away from it. Children are taught it without realizing that's what they're learning. So the first thing that has to happen is people have to first look at people and see them for who they are. Not for who they fear they are," Goldberg told Cohen on Sunday.

"Then you know the good cops have to call out bad behavior so we can get rid of the bad cops and re-teach police departments around the country how to police again because now they're soldiers. And we're not in a war, we're not in wars in our towns and neighborhoods," she continued.

Goldberg's comments come following protests against racial injustice and police brutality worldwide over the Memorial Day death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd, 46, was an unarmed black man who died while handcuffed and pinned to the ground by police. Officer Derek Chauvin was videotaped placing his knee on Floyd's neck. Chauvin and the three other officers involved have been fired and charged.

Goldberg also described her experience filming daytime talk show The View from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, calling all interviews "challenging" due to the virtual set up.

The comedian and actress will be starring in a stage version of Sister Act in London, based on her 1992 film of the same name.

"I'll be there next year, so it will be 2021," Goldberg said about when she will take the stage for Sister Act.