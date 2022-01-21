Whoopi Goldberg reprises her role as Guinan from Star Trek: Generations in the new trailer for Star Trek: Picard Season 2.

Guinan meets up again with Patrick Stewart 's Jean-Luc Picard at a bar, where she orders piping hot tea, in the clip released Friday.

"Your answers are not in the stars, and they never have been," Guinan says to Picard.

Season 2 of the series finds Picard and his crew traveling back in time to 21st-century Earth as they race to save the galaxy's future.

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 is coming to Paramount+ on March 3. Allison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd and Santiago Cabrera also star.

Paramount+ renewed the series for a third season in September.