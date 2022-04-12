The View host Whoopi Goldberg is on hiatus from the talk show as she films a new TV series.

ADVERTISEMENT

Goldberg's co-host Joy Behar said on the show Monday that Goldberg will be absent from The View for "a while" as she films the Amazon Prime Video series Anansi Boys.

"If you're wondering where Whoopi is, the girl's got a movie she's making and she will be back when she finishes whatever she's doing. So she's gone for a while," Behar said.

CNN conservative political commentator Alyssa Farah Griffin appeared as a guest co-host on Monday's show.

Anansi Boys is based on the Neil Gaiman novel of the same name. Gaiman and Douglas Mackinnon will serve as co-showrunners on the series, with Hanelle M. Culpepper as lead director.

Goldberg will play the villain Bird Woman, a character seeking revenge on Anansi ( Delroy Lindo ).

"I have been a fan of this book for a very long time and when Neil Gaiman told me it was being brought to the screen, I did everything I could to be part of it to help make people aware of Anansi and all his magic," Goldberg said of her casting in a statement last week.

Malachi Kirby, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Emmanuel Ighodaro, Cecilia Noble, Ayanna Witter-Johnson and Don Gilet also star.