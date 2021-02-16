Whoopi Goldberg will no longer be starring in the London revival of Sister Act The Musical, due to the production being delayed to summer 2022.

Goldberg was set to reprise her role of Deloris Van Cartier onstage. Goldberg starred as Deloris in films Sister Act from 1992 and its 1993 sequel, Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit.

"Due to the ongoing government restrictions resulting in a further delay to the production, the producers Jamie Wilson and Whoopi Goldberg have sadly announced that it is impossible to open the show this year, and have therefore rescheduled the production to begin in Summer 2022," the official Twitter account for Sister Act The Musical said on Tuesday, alongside confirmation that Goldberg is stepping down as the star.

The musical, in addition to touring the U.K. and Ireland, will be presented at London's Eventim Apollo from July 19, 2022 to August 2022. Tickets holders will hear from their point of purchase as soon as possible.

"Sister Act is near and dear to my heart and I'm disappointed that I will be unable to perform in this production under the circumstances. However, my producing partners and I will continue to work towards mounting a fantastic production, with an amazing cast and we look forward to presenting it when it can be done safely for everyone onstage, behind the scenes and in the audience," Goldberg said in a statement.

Sister Act The Musical will be directed by Bill Buckhurst with choreography by Alistair David, original music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner and additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane.

Goldberg said in October, while appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden, that she is working diligently on a possible third Sister Act film.