Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? -- starring Laurie Metcalf and Rupert Everett -- will not return when Broadway theaters reopen after the COVID-19 crisis passes.

"The producers of the revival of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? announced today that the production will not open when Broadway resumes performances, due to ensuing cast scheduling conflicts amid the shutdown. Please contact your point of purchase for refund information," the play's Twitter feed said Saturday.

The news came shortly after the producers of Hangmen said Martin McDonagh's stage comedy would not open as planned.

New York's theaters, along with other cultural institutions and schools across the United States, closed earlier this month in an attempt to keep large crowds from gathering and hence stem the spread of coronavirus.

Written by Edward Albee, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? was in previews when the theaters went dark on March 12. Featuring Patsy Ferran and Russell Tovey, the show was scheduled to officially open on April 9.

Broadway expects to be back in business the week of April 13.