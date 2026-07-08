Whitney shared of the series' fifth season earlier this month on Trisha Paytas' "Just Trish" podcast, "It's not completely wrapped up. We just need to finish out the season, which will finish soon, and then that'll be my last one."
Whitney insisted at the time that she felt "content" with her choice to leave the show.
"I feel like this is a chapter that's closing in my life and honestly, I believe that's how it was always meant to be," Whitney said.
"I'm so grateful for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. It's got me where I am today. It's given me the opportunities that you all have seen, but I'm ready. I'm ready for the next chapter, and I cannot wait to share with you guys what's next."
{Taylor also shares daughter Indy, 8, and son Ocean, 5, with ex-husband Tate Paul.)
"I'm very hopeful that we'll be shooting with both of them or either of them very soon,"The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives executive producer Jeff Jenkins said of Taylor and Dakota in a May interview with Variety.
However, Jeff admitted that "everyone in the existing cast" had "strong opinions" about what unfolded between Taylor and Dakota.
"And those opinions are every perspective you can imagine," he revealed.
"It's going to be very interesting when we start back up any day now. How does that sort out? We've got to shoot together to sort it out... How is that going to impact the friendships, the relationships, and MomTok as a whole? I don't have the answer. I'm excited to see." About The Author:Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.