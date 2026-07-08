Whitney Leavitt has teased what fans can expect to see on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' fifth season.

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Whitney took to TikTok on Tuesday, July 7 and posted a behind-the-scenes glimpse of herself filming confessionals for her final season of the Hulu reality series.

"Last time on this couch..." Whitney wrote over the video, which showed her dancing on the set of the show.

She went on to tease, "I still got some things to say."

Whitney announced in May that she won't be returning to The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives after finishing Season 5.

Whitney shared of the series' fifth season earlier this month on Trisha Paytas' "Just Trish" podcast, "It's not completely wrapped up. We just need to finish out the season, which will finish soon, and then that'll be my last one."

Hulu had paused production on Season 5 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives in mid-March amid #MomTok creator Taylor Frankie Paul's legal and custody dispute with her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen, the father of her youngest child, Ever True, 2.

However, Taylor learned in April that she won't face charges, and then People reported the following month that The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives had resumed filming.

But a source told People in May that only new confessionals from the cast were being filmed for Season 5 and then they planned to move forward with Season 6 quickly.

The source claimed that The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' fifth season will only include the five episodes that taped before cameras stopped rolling in March.

Whitney's husband Conner Leavitt, 32, subsequently confirmed that Hulu has, in fact, "cut the season short [to] five episodes only."

"They're having everyone go back to basically do interviews, wrap up a couple of things," he explained.

"I think that'll be a very abbreviated season considering all the things that happened publicly."
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Whitney also shared on the podcast how she's felt a lot of "support" around her decision to leave the show.

"I feel the support. I feel like this is literally the first time ever I'm, like, good with everyone. It's a breath of fresh air. No drama," the Dancing with the Stars alum said at the time.

The Broadway star added how she had been trying to get into theater prior to joining the OG cast of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Whitney insisted at the time that she felt "content" with her choice to leave the show.

"I feel like this is a chapter that's closing in my life and honestly, I believe that's how it was always meant to be," Whitney said.

"I'm so grateful for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. It's got me where I am today. It's given me the opportunities that you all have seen, but I'm ready. I'm ready for the next chapter, and I cannot wait to share with you guys what's next."

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives executive producer Jeff Jenkins admitted in May it had been "a challenging couple months" in a May 27 interview with Variety.

Around the time Mormon Wives took a break from filming, a 2023 video of Taylor assaulting Dakota leaked online and prompted ABC to cancel Taylor's The Bachelorette season.

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Dakota also made multiple domestic violence allegations against Taylor in February.

After about two-and-a-half months of supervised parenting time, a Utah commissioner ruled in June that Taylor could see Ever without supervision going forward.

{Taylor also shares daughter Indy, 8, and son Ocean, 5, with ex-husband Tate Paul.)

"I'm very hopeful that we'll be shooting with both of them or either of them very soon," The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives executive producer Jeff Jenkins said of Taylor and Dakota in a May interview with Variety.

However, Jeff admitted that "everyone in the existing cast" had "strong opinions" about what unfolded between Taylor and Dakota.

"And those opinions are every perspective you can imagine," he revealed.

"It's going to be very interesting when we start back up any day now. How does that sort out? We've got to shoot together to sort it out... How is that going to impact the friendships, the relationships, and MomTok as a whole? I don't have the answer. I'm excited to see."
About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

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