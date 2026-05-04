Whitney Leavitt has announced that she's leaving Hulu's The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

ADVERTISEMENT
Whitney, 32, revealed on Sunday, May 3 that she is departing The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Dancing with the Stars Season 34 alum made the big announcement during her final performance as Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway.

Whitney has been a full-time cast member on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives since the series premiered its first season in September 2024.

Cameras had reportedly already filmed Whitney in footage for the upcoming fifth season of Mormon Wives before production paused due to Taylor Frankie Paul's recent legal troubles.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives reportedly taped the women visiting Whitney at one of her February performances in Chicago.

It is unclear, however, if Whitney will be considered a full-time cast member for Season 5 or just appear as a guest or friend of the other ladies.

As for what's next for Whitney, she is reportedly going to continue pursuing an acting career.

The mother and wife is set to make her feature debut in a holiday romantic comedy for Ninth House Productions, which she will also be executive producing later this year, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Whitney will also reportedly make an appearance at the first-ever "Dancing with the Stars Con 2026" fan convention in Palm Springs, CA, from July 31 through August 2.

She has also been named chief creative and brand officer of Cool Sips, a dirty soda brand based in New York.

Whitney previously teased that she may be done with The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

During an April 8 appearance on Good Morning America, Whitney said, "We're figuring it out in real time. I don't really know. I feel sometimes that it's time to venture out."
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Whitney explained how she's "passionate about" musical theater, dancing and performing.

Whitney made her Broadway debut on February 2. Her role as Roxie was initially scheduled to end on March 15, but due to an "overwhelming demand," her role in the production was extended from March 23 through April 5.

And then in March, Mark announced he'd be joining Whitney in Chicago for a four-week limited engagement from April 6 through May 3.

A little over a month into Whitney's Broadway run, Hulu released the fourth season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives on March 12.

Several days later, filming paused on Season 5 of Mormon Wives due to domestic assault allegations Dakota Mortensen filed against Taylor, the creator of MomTok.

An insider close to the cast told People at the time that the Mormon Wives cast members refused to film with Taylor and no longer wanted to be associated with her.

And a source close to production claimed the cast was "overwhelmed" and "getting tired" of Taylor's behavior.

Whitney had addressed the scandal during a chat with Interview Magazine in March.

ADVERTISEMENT
"I have a lot of emotions about it and I'm still processing everything that's happening," she said at the time, "but the safety of human beings, especially children, comes first."

Mormon Wives star Jessi Draper also explained on the March 25 episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast that Hulu executives and SLOMW producers "paused" production on Season 5 "for a moment" after Dakota filed a police report -- and then production resumed.

"So they were like, 'For everyone's mental health, let's take a beat,' and then a little bit before news [of Dakota's police report] broke -- when we knew it was probably going to -- us girls decided," Jessi recalled.

But Jessi claimed the Mormon Wives "unanimously" banded together and made the decision in Taylor's best interest and not out of anger or resentment.

"We were starting to hear things before it leaked, and we just didn't want to be filming and say the wrong thing on-camera, not knowing the full story yet," Jessi explained.

"We didn't want to have to process all of this information for the first time and then also be speaking about it, you know? So we just thought for everyone's mental health... [a break was] probably the best thing for everyone in this situation."

Jessi went on to tease of the future of the series, "Clearly there is no shortage of drama in our lives, so if we get another season, it's going to be good!... Now we can [talk about everything]."

Not only did Mormon Wives halt, but The Bachelorette also announced its decision to cancel Taylor's season on March 19 after a 2023 video leaked that showed Taylor punching, kicking and throwing metal stools at Dakota in the presence of her young daughter Indy.


About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

THE SECRET LIVES OF MORMON WIVES
MORE THE SECRET LIVES OF MORMON WIVES NEWS