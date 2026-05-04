It is unclear, however, if Whitney will be considered a full-time cast member for Season 5 or just appear as a guest or friend of the other ladies.
As for what's next for Whitney, she is reportedly going to continue pursuing an acting career.
The mother and wife is set to make her feature debut in a holiday romantic comedy for Ninth House Productions, which she will also be executive producing later this year, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Whitney will also reportedly make an appearance at the first-ever "Dancing with the Stars Con 2026" fan convention in Palm Springs, CA, from July 31 through August 2.
She has also been named chief creative and brand officer of Cool Sips, a dirty soda brand based in New York.
During an April 8 appearance on Good Morning America, Whitney said, "We're figuring it out in real time. I don't really know. I feel sometimes that it's time to venture out."
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Whitney explained how she's "passionate about" musical theater, dancing and performing.
Whitney made her Broadway debut on February 2. Her role as Roxie was initially scheduled to end on March 15, but due to an "overwhelming demand," her role in the production was extended from March 23 through April 5.
And then in March, Mark announced he'd be joining Whitney in Chicago for a four-week limited engagement from April 6 through May 3.
And a source close to production claimed the cast was "overwhelmed" and "getting tired" of Taylor's behavior.
Whitney had addressed the scandal during a chat withInterview Magazine in March.
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"I have a lot of emotions about it and I'm still processing everything that's happening," she said at the time, "but the safety of human beings, especially children, comes first."
Mormon Wives star Jessi Draper also explained on the March 25 episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast that Hulu executives and SLOMW producers "paused" production on Season 5 "for a moment" after Dakota filed a police report -- and then production resumed.
But Jessi claimed the Mormon Wives "unanimously" banded together and made the decision in Taylor's best interest and not out of anger or resentment.
"We were starting to hear things before it leaked, and we just didn't want to be filming and say the wrong thing on-camera, not knowing the full story yet," Jessi explained.
"We didn't want to have to process all of this information for the first time and then also be speaking about it, you know? So we just thought for everyone's mental health... [a break was] probably the best thing for everyone in this situation."
Jessi went on to tease of the future of the series, "Clearly there is no shortage of drama in our lives, so if we get another season, it's going to be good!... Now we can [talk about everything]."