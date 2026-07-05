"It's not completely wrapped up. We just need to finish out the season, which will finish soon, and then that'll be my last one," Whitney, 33, said during a recent appearance on Trisha Paytas' "Just Trish" podcast.
And Conner, 32, confirmed that Hulu has, in fact, "cut the season short [to] five episodes only."
"They're having everyone go back to basically do interviews, wrap up a couple of things," he explained.
"I think that'll be a very abbreviated season considering all the things that happened publicly."
Whitney -- who announced she's leaving SLOMW in May -- also shared on the podcast how she's felt a lot of "support" around her decision to leave the show.
"I feel the support. I feel like this is literally the first time ever I'm, like, good with everyone. It's a breath of fresh air. No drama," the Dancing with the Stars alum said.
When Whitney had confirmed her Mormon Wives departure in May, she said she was finishing Season 5.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
"So yes, I will be in that season. But also yes, it will be my last," the Broadway star noted.
"It's honestly so crazy to me looking back on this journey because I had been trying to get into theater and film way before Secret Lives even came into my life."
Whitney insisted at the time that she felt "content" with her choice to leave the show.
"I feel like this is a chapter that's closing in my life and honestly, I believe that's how it was always meant to be," Whitney said.
"I'm so grateful for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. It's got me where I am today. It's given me the opportunities that you all have seen, but I'm ready. I'm ready for the next chapter, and I cannot wait to share with you guys what's next."
"But I'm very happy to say... we got the green light to start moving towards shooting the mothership again," Jeff said, adding how producers were "very close" to resuming and the cast was "excited to get back at it."
Around the time Mormon Wives took a break from filming, a 2023 video of Taylor assaulting Dakota leaked online and prompted ABC to cancel Taylor's The Bachelorette season.
"And those opinions are every perspective you can imagine," he revealed.
"It's going to be very interesting when we start back up any day now. How does that sort out? We've got to shoot together to sort it out... How is that going to impact the friendships, the relationships, and MomTok as a whole? I don't have the answer. I'm excited to see."