Whitney, a 32-year-old original Mormon Wives cast member, addressed her future on the Hulu reality series during a Wednesday, April 8 appearance on Good Morning America.
"We're figuring it out in real time. I don't really know," Whitney said while sitting alongside her Season 34 Dancing with the Stars partner, Mark Ballas.
"I feel sometimes that it's time to venture out."
Whitney is currently starring as Roxie Hart in the musical Chicago on Broadway in New York City.
"Like, this is what I'm passionate about," Whitney said of performing.
Whitney made her Broadway debut on February 2. Her role as Roxie was scheduled to end on March 15, but due to an "overwhelming demand," she extended her role in the production from March 23 through April 5.
And then in March, Mark announced he'd be joining Whitney in Chicago for a four-week limited engagement from April 6 through May 3.
An insider close to the cast told People at the time that the Mormon Wives cast members -- who also star in #MomTok videos alongside Taylor -- refused to film with Taylor and no longer wanted to be associated with her.
And a source close to production claimed the cast was "overwhelmed" and "getting tired" of Taylor's behavior.
Whitney previously addressed the scandal during an interview with Interview Magazine last month.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
"I have a lot of emotions about it and I'm still processing everything that's happening," she said at the time, "but the safety of human beings, especially children, comes first."
Mormon Wives star Jessi Draper also explained on the March 25 episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast that Hulu executives and SLOMW producers "paused" production on Season 5 "for a moment" after Dakota filed a police report -- and then production resumed.
But Jessi claimed the Mormon Wives "unanimously" banded together and made the decision in Taylor's best interest and not out of anger or resentment.
"We were starting to hear things before it leaked, and we just didn't want to be filming and say the wrong thing on-camera, not knowing the full story yet," Jessi explained.
"We didn't want to have to process all of this information for the first time and then also be speaking about it, you know? So we just thought for everyone's mental health... [a break was] probably the best thing for everyone in this situation."
Jessi went on to tease of the future of the series, "Clearly there is no shortage of drama in our lives, so if we get another season, it's going to be good!... Now we can [talk about everything]."
Whitney noted on GMA how her MomTok social circle is definitely more dramatic than stars on Broadway.
"Do you see what's going on in the world right now?!" she quipped, seemingly referring to Taylor's legal troubles.
As for the latest on Taylor and Dakota's legal battle, they both recently filed protective orders against one another.
A Utah court commissioner ruled on Tuesday, April 7 that Taylor will only be allowed supervised visits with her and Dakota's son Ever until their next scheduled hearing on April 30, 2026, The Associated Press reported.
On April 30, the court will try to decide on the dueling restraining orders and possibly alter the pair's current custody arrangement.
Despite having concerns about both parties, the Utah commissioner gave Dakota custody of Ever for the time being to due Taylor's history of volatile behavior directed at Dakota in front of her children.
While there are multiple February incidents currently being investigated by police, Taylor was also arrested in 2023 for her fight with Dakota.
Taylor pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in August 2023 in exchange for the dismissal of four other charges.
Taylor ultimately reached a plea deal that -- assuming its terms and conditions were followed -- would reduce her aggravated assault charge to a misdemeanor in August 2026, according to Us Weekly. About The Author:Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.