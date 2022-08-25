White Noise is based on the Don DeLillo novel of the same name. The film is written and directed by Baumbach, a filmmaker known for The Squid and the Whale and Marriage Story.
The new movie tells the "at once hilarious and horrifying, lyrical and absurd, ordinary and apocalyptic" story of Professor Jack Gladney (Driver), a Hitler studies professor at a liberal arts college, who struggles with the concept of death.
"White Noise dramatizes a contemporary American family's attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love and death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world," an official description reads.
