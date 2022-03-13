Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett were early winners at the Critics Choice Awards ceremony Sunday in Century City, Calif.

Coolidge and Bartlett won for Best Supporting Actor and Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie for White Lotus.

Ariana DeBose earned the accolade for Best Supporting Actress for West Side Story and Troy Kotsur picked up the trophy for Best Supporting Actor for CODA.

Jude Hill was presented with the prize for Best Younger Actor/Actress for Belfast. He and his co-stars also won the Best Acting Ensemble in a Film award.

Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer are hosting the gala, which honors excellence in film and television. It is airing simultaneously on The CW and TBS.

West Side Story and Belfast lead all films with 11 nominations each including Best Picture.

Dune and The Power of the Dog earned 10 nominations each followed by Licorice Pizza and Nightmare Alley earning eight nominations each.