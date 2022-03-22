Sony Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Where the Crawdads Sing.

The studio shared a trailer for the drama film Tuesday featuring Daisy Edgar-Jones as Catherine "Kya" Clarke, a young woman who grows up in a North Carolina marsh.

Where the Crawdads Sing is based on the Delia Owens novel of the same name. The story follows Kya as she fends for herself after being abandoned by her parents and her siblings.

The trailer shows Kya (Edgar-Jones) become a suspect in the murder of Chase Andrews (Harris Dickinson), her onetime suitor and a popular athlete in her small town.

"Being isolated was one thing; being hunted, quite another," Kya says in the trailer.

The preview features a clip of Taylor Swift 's new song "Carolina."

Where the Crawdads Sing is written by Lucy Alibar and directed by Olivia Newman. Taylor John Smith, David Strathairn, Jayson Warner Smith, Garret Dillahunt, Michael Hyatt and Ahna O'Reilly also star.

The film opens in theaters July 15.

Swift said on Instagram that she will release "Carolina" soon. The song will be her first single of 2022.