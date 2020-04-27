Hallmark Channel has renewed When Calls the Heart for an eighth season.

Star Erin Krakow made the announcement on Twitter Sunday following the drama's Season 7 finale.

"From my heart and home to yours, I am thrilled to announce the all new Season 8 of When Calls the Heart coming next year," Krakow said.

"We can't wait to see you back in Hope Valley," she continued.

When Calls the Heart, which takes place in 20th century Canada, follows Krakow as Elizabeth Thatcher who moves from the big city to teach in a small coal mining town.