Winter's shorter days often mean longer nights spent reading and streaming. For fans of both, this season offers several book-to-film and TV adaptations.

Emily Bronte 's Wuthering Heights is among the adaptations arriving in theaters, while adaptations of Alice Feeney's His & Hers and Michael Connelly's The Law of Innocence are headed to streaming platforms.

Read on for book adaptations arriving before spring.

'The Housemaid'

The 2022 book by Frieda McFadden inspired the thriller starring Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney.

Sweeney portrays Millie, a woman who accepts a housekeeping role that requires her to live with her employers, Nina (Seyfried) and Andrew (Brandon Sklenar) Winchester.

Millie sees the role as an opportunity to "escape her past," but she instead becomes entangled in a dangerous web of lies, according to an official synopsis.

The film, now playing in theaters, hails from director Paul Feig and also stars Michele Morrone and Elizabeth Perkins.

'His & Hers'

Alice Feeney's book was published in 2020, and is being adapted as a Netflix series premiering Jan. 8.

Tessa Thompson stars as a reporter married to a detective (Jon Bernthal). Both of them are investigating a murder but ultimately become suspects themselves.

A series trailer shows Thompson's Anna Andrews asking Bernthal's Jack Harper if he knew the victim during a press conference. As the preview continues, it becomes clear the two suspect one another.

William Oldroyd directs and the cast also includes Sunita Mani.

'People We Meet on Vacation'

The feature arrives on Netflix Jan. 9 and is adapted from Emily Henry's 2021 novel.

Tom Blyth and Emily Bader portray "unlikely best friends" Alex and Poppy, respectively. They have an agreement to vacation together every summer, but their relationship is complicated by romantic feelings.

Sarah Catherine Hook, Jameela Jamil, Lucien Laviscount, Lukas Gage, Miles Heizer, Tommy Do, Alice Lee, Alan Ruck and Molly Shannon also star.

'Agatha Christie's Seven Dials'

Agatha Christie's 1929 novel The Seven Dials Mystery serves as the inspiration for the mystery mini-series arriving on Netflix Jan. 15.

McKenna-Bruce portrays Lady Eileen "Bundle" Brent, an "unlikely sleuth" attempting to solve a murder that stemmed from "a playful prank at a country manor" in 1925, per an official synopsis.

"I won't stop until I find out the truth," she says in a teaser for the three-part series.

Helena Bonham Carter, Martin Freeman, Corey Mylcreest, Ed Bluemel and Nabhaan Rizwan also star.

'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms'

The HBO prequel series takes its inspiration from novellas penned by A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin. They include The Hedge Knight, The Sworn Sword and The Mystery Knight.

In 2015, the novellas were collected and released as A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

The show is set some 100 years prior to the events of Game of Thrones while the Targaryen family sits on the iron throne, and follows Peter Claffey's Ser Duncan the Tall and Dexter Sol's Egg.

Together the due face "powerful foes and dangerous exploits," an official synopsis states.

The show also stars Daniel Ings, Bertie Carvel, Danny Webb, Sam Spruell, Shaun Thomas, Finn Bennett, Edward Ashley, Tanzyn Crawford and Henry Ashton, and arrives Jan. 18.

'Bridgerton' Season 4

Season 4 draws from Julia Quinn's 2001 novel An Offer from a Gentleman and follows Luke Thompson's Benedict Bridgerton as he is swept away by Yerin Ha's Sophie Baek, "a resourceful maid with her own secrets and dreams," per an official synopsis.

Thompson described the upcoming chapter of the series as "a bit of a twist on Cinderella."

Jonathan Bailey, Victor Alli, Adjoa Andoh, Julie Andrews, Lorraine Ashbourne, Simone Ashley, Masali Baduza, Nichola Coughlan, Hannah Dodd, Daniel Francis, Ruth Gemmell, Florence Hunt, Martins Imhangbe, Claudia Jessie, Luke Newton, Katie Leung, Michelle Mao, Emma Naomi, Golda Rosheuvel, Hugh Sachs, Will Tilston, Polly Walker, Isabella Wei and Oli Higginson also star.

Season 4 arrives in two parts. The first lands on Netflix Jan. 29, while the second drops Feb. 26.

'The Lincoln Lawyer' Season 4

Season 4 is an adaptation of The Law of Innocence by Michael Connelly.

Lawyer Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) must prove his innocence after a dead body is found in the trunk of his car.

Co-showrunner Ted Humphrey told Netflix's Tudum that the upcoming chapter would be "the biggest roller coaster we've taken our audience on."

The cast also includes Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson, Neve Campbell, Elliott Gould, Krista Warner, Constance Zimmer, Cobie Smulders, Sasha Alexander, Kyle Richards, Scott Lawrence, Jason Butler Harner, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Jason O'Mara, Nancy Silverton and Javon Jonshon.

Season 4 begins streaming on Netflix Feb. 5.

'Wuthering Heights'

Emily Bronte's 1847 classic will be adapted into a film starring Barbie's Margot Robbie and Frankenstein's Jacob Elordi.

Catherine (Robbie) and Heathcliff (Elordi) have feelings for one another but initially belong to different social classes and Catherine agrees to marry someone else. Eventually, Heathcliff becomes wealthy himself and the pair revisit the romance.

The cast also includes Hong Chau, Alison Oliver, Martin Clunes and Ewan Michell.

Wuthering Heights, directed by Emerald Fennell, lands in theaters Feb. 13.

'56 Days'

Catherine Ryan Howard's book of the same name, published in 2021, inspired Prime Video's upcoming thriller series, which begins streaming Feb. 18.

Dove Cameron portrays Ciara Wyse, who quickly falls for Avan Jogia's Oliver Kennedy.

The series braids "the twisted trajectory of the young lovers' affair" with a murder investigation underway 56 days after the couple first met, when a body is found in Oliver's apartment, per an official synopsis.

Karla Souza and Dorian Missick also star in the series, which begins streaming Feb. 18.

'The Last Thing He Told Me' Season 2

The sophomore season of The Last Thing He Told Me arrives on Apple TV+ Feb. 20.

Dave and Josh Singer adapted the mystery-thriller series from Laura Dave's 2021 novel of the same name. Season 2 is based on the forthcoming sequel, The First Time I Saw Him, which arrives Jan. 6.

The show follows Jennifer Garner's Hannah Hall, who works with her stepdaughter, Angourie Rice's Bailey, to understand what led to her husband's disappearance.

"In Season 2 of The Last Thing He Told Me, when Owen (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) shows up after five years on the run, Hannah and her stepdaughter Bailey find themselves in a race to figure out how to reunite their family before the past catches up to them," an official synopsis reads.

David Morse also stars.

'Young Sherlock'

The Prime Video series takes its inspiration from Andy Lane's book series, and the first pair of episodes are directed by Guy Ritchie, who also oversaw the 2009 and 2011 Sherlock films starring Robert Downey Jr.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin will portray the detective as he untangles a murder case set in the 1870s.

"We're going to crack open this enigmatic character, find out what makes him tick and learn how he becomes the genius we all love," Ritchie previously said.

The cast also includes Donal Finn, Zine Tseng, Joseph Fiennes, Natascha McElhone, Max Irons and Colin Firth.

Young Sherlock arrives on March 4.

'Reminders of Him'

Colleen Hoover's 2022 novel serves as the inspiration for the film arriving in theaters March 13.

Maika Monroe portrays Kenna, who is driving when she is involved in a car wreck that kills her boyfriend, and leaves her with a seven-year prison sentence.

She ultimately returns home, hoping for a reunion with her daughter, but is met with several obstacles, including a complicated romance with a bar owner portrayed by Tyriq Withers.

Lauren Graham, Bradley Whitford, Rudy Pankow, Lainey Wilson, Jennifer Robertson, Zoe Kosovic, Hilary Jardine, Nicholas Duvernay and Monika Myers also star.