A classic Beatles film, the return of After Life, the Beastie Boys documentary and a Nirvana tribute by Post Malone are just some of the streaming options available this weekend for viewers staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thor star Chris Hemsworth steps back into action films with Netflix's Extraction and Captain America star Chris Evans fights for his son who has been accused of murder in Apple TV+'s limited series Defending Jacob.

Performances from Cardi B, Ed Sheeran, Coldplay and more will livestream during the PlayOn Fest on YouTube and PlayOnFest.com.

Here's a rundown of films, TV show, concerts and video games that will be released this weekend.

Films

'Extraction' -- Netflix

Chris Hemsworth is a mercenary attempting to rescue a drug lord's kidnapped son in this action film from director Sam Hargrave, the stunt coordinator from Atomic Blonde. Extraction hits Netflix on Friday and also stars David Harbour and Derek Luke.

'Robert the Bruce' -- VOD

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Angus Macfadyen reprises his Braveheart role as Scottish nobleman Robert the Bruce in this historical action-drama which hits video-on-demand and digital platforms on Friday. Robert the Bruce has a bounty placed on his head by the King of England in the film, directed by Richard Gray.

'Dirty Dancing' -- YouTube

Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey's classic dance film from 1987 streams for free on YouTube Friday at 9 p.m. EDT. Lionsgate offers free movies on YouTube every Friday, including hits like La La Land and John Wick.

'Beastie Boys Story' -- Apple TV+

Mike D and Ad-Rock of the Beastie Boys reminiscence about their legendary careers in this documentary film which streams on Apple TV+ Friday. Spike Jonze directed the project which features Mike D and Ad-Rock speaking in front of a live audience.

TV

'Defending Jacob' -- Apple TV+

Chris Evans is an assistant district attorney fighting for his teenaged son (Jaeden Martell) who is arrested on murder charges in this limited drama series which streams on Apple TV+ on Friday. The show is based on author William Landay's novel of the same name and also stars Michelle Dockery and J.K. Simmons.

WWE SmackDown -- Fox

Hall of Famer Triple H celebrates 25 years with WWE on SmackDown at 8 p.m. EDT. Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defend their titles against Carmella and Dana Brooke.

'After Life' Season 2 -- Netflix

Ricky Gervais returns as newspaper writer Tony who struggles to move on after his wife (Kerry Godliman) died from cancer. The second season comes to Netflix Friday and also stars Ashley Jensen and Penelope Wilton.

'Penny Dreadful: City of Angels' -- Showtime

The second chapter in the Penny Dreadful series comes to Showtime on Sunday at 10 p.m. EDT. The new installment follows a grisly murder in 1938 Los Angeles and stars Nathan Lane, Natalie Dormer, Daniel Zovatto, Kerry Bishe, Rory Kinnear, Adriana Barraza, Michael Gladis, Jessica Garza and Johnathan Nieves.

Magnolia Network preview -- DIY Network

Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines of Fixer Upper will present a preview of their upcoming Magnolia Network on Sunday starting at 5 p.m. EDT on DIY Network. The preview will air as part of four-hour TV special Magnolia Presents: A Look Back & A Look Ahead, which features three episodes of Fixer Upper and behind-the-scenes stories.

'Vida' Season 3 -- Starz

Sisters Lyn (Melissa Barrera) and Emma (Mishel Prada) will continue to run their bar together in Season 3 of Vida, which arrives Sunday on Starz at 9 p.m. EDT. The duo discover a long-buried family secret this season, which also stars Ser Anzoategui, Chelsea Rendon, Carlos Miranda and Roberta Colindrez.

Music

Post Malone's Nirvana tribute -- YouTube

Post Malone will cover Nirvana songs during a live stream event on his official YouTube channel Friday starting at 6 p.m. EDT. The show will raise money for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization.

The Grateful Dead Live at Buckeye Lake -- YouTube

The Grateful Dead continue their Shakedown Stream series Friday starting at 8 p.m. EDT with a free screening of their 1993 concert, Live at Buckeye Lake. The screening features unreleased footage from the concert which took place at the Buckeye Lake Music Center in Ohio, now named Legend Valley.

PlayOn Fest with Cardi B, Ed Sheeran -- YouTube, PlayOnFest.com

Past live performances from Cardi B, Ed Sheeran and Coldplay will stream during the PlayOn Fest which runs Friday through Sunday, from noon to midnight, on the Songkick YouTube channel and PlayOnFest.com. PlayOn Fest also features concert footage from Weezer, Whiz Khalifa, Bruno Mars, Paramore and more.

The Beatles' 'Yellow Submarine' -- YouTube

The Beatles' 1968 animated film Yellow Submarine will livestream on the band's official YouTube channel on Saturday at 12 p.m. EDT. The film's song lyrics will run at the bottom of the screen so viewers can singalong at home to "All You Need Is Love" and more.

'Earth Day 50: A Virtual Festival for our Planet' -- Instagram

Michael Stipe and Patti Smith will perform live on Instagram during Pathway to Paris' Earth Day 50: A Virtual Festival for our Planet starting on Sunday at 4 p.m. EDT. Proceeds from the event support Pathway to Paris, a nonprofit organization promoting climate change. Flea, Cat Power, Ben Harper, Rain Phoenix, Nikolai Fraiture of the Strokes and more will also perform.

Games

'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' -- Nintendo Switch

The free update to Animal Crossing: New Horizons includes a new seasonal event and new merchants. Players can take part in the Nature Day event which runs until May 4 and buy paintings from art dealer Jolly Redd.

'Predator: Hunting Grounds' -- PlayStation 4, PC

Players can join the hunt Friday in Predator: Hunting Grounds, based on the Predator film series, an online multiplayer shooter pitting a team of soldiers against a single, powerful Predator. The game is available on PlayStation 4 and PC.