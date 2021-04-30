Michael B. Jordan brings the action in Amazon film Tom Clancy's Without Remorse, Pose begins its third and final season on FX and Justin Theroux stars in a new adaptation of The Mosquito Coast on Apple TV+.

In addition, technology runs amok in animated family film The Mitchells vs. the Machines on Netflix, Disney+ offers a Soul prequel in 22 vs. Earth and Roman Reigns is set to battle Daniel Bryan in a high-stakes championship match on Fox's WWE SmackDown.

Here's a rundown on some of the films and television shows that are set to be released this weekend.

Films

'Tom Clancy's Without Remorse' -- Amazon Prime Video

Michael B. Jordan is an elite Navy SEAL who uncovers an international conspiracy after the murder of his pregnant wife in Tom Clancy's Without Remorse, which comes to Amazon Prime Video on Friday. Luke Mitchell, Jack Kesy, Brett Gelman, Colman Domingo and Guy Pearce also star in the action film, from director Stefano Sollima.

'The Mitchells vs. the Machines' -- Netflix

A family must take on a robot apocalypse to save the world after a tech uprising in The Mitchells vs. the Machines, which debuts Friday on Netflix. Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Mike Rianda, Eric Andre, Olivia Colman, Blake Griffin and Fred Armisen provide voices in the animated feature.

'22 vs. Earth' -- Disney+

Tina Fey returns to voice 22 in this short film that takes place before Soul, which arrives Friday on Disney+. Fey's 22 assembles five other younger souls inside of a classroom and tries to convince them not to go to Earth. Richard Ayoade and Alice Braga also provide voices.

'What Drives Us' -- Amazon Prime Video via The Coda Collection

Dave Grohl directs this music documentary about young bands RadKey and Starcrawler, which comes to Amazon Prime Video via The Coda Collection on Friday. What Drives Us follows the new bands on the road and features interviews with Ringo Starr, Brian Johnson, Steven Tyler, Slash, The Edge, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lars Ulrich and more.

TV

'The Mosquito Coast' -- Apple TV+

Justin Theroux and Melissa George portray parents who are on the run and relocate their family to Latin America in The Mosquito Coast, which comes to Apple TV+ on Friday. The series is based on the best-selling book of the same name by Paul Theroux. Logan Polish, Gabriel Bateman, John J. Concado, Kimberly Elise and Scotty Tovar also star.

'The Oprah Conversation: Elliot Page' -- Apple TV+

Oprah Winfrey sits down with Elliot Page in the latest installment of her interview series The Oprah Conversation, which arrives Friday on Apple TV+. This marks Page's first on-camera interview since announcing that he is transgender.

'MacGyver' series finale -- CBS

CBS' MacGyver reboot starring Lucas Till in the title role, is coming to a close after five seasons on Friday, which airs at 8 p.m. EDT. Tristin Mays, Justin Hires, Meredith Eaton, Levy Tran and Henry Ian Cusick also star in the reboot, based on the original MacGyver series starring Richard Dean Anderson.

'WWE SmackDown' -- Fox

Roman Reigns defends his Universal Championship against Daniel Bryan on WWE SmackDown, which airs Friday at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox. If Bryan loses, he will be banished from SmackDown. Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews also defends his title against Big E in a rematch from WrestleMania 37.

'DC's Legends of Tomorrow' Season 6 premiere -- The CW

DC's Legends of Tomorrow kicks off it's sixth season on Sunday, which airs at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW. The band of heroes will be dealing with Caity Lotz's Sara Lance being abducted by aliens at the end of Season 5.

'The Girlfriend Experience' Season 3 -- Starz

Julia Goldani Telles steps into the lead role for The Girlfriend Experience Season 3, which premieres Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT on Starz. The third season is set amid the London tech scene as Telles portrays neuroscience major Iris who begins working as a high-end escort. Oliver Masucci, Frank Dillane, Daniel Betts, Armin Karima, Tobi Bamtefa and Jemima Rooper also star.

'Pose' Season 3 -- FX

Pose embarks on its third and final season on Sunday, which debuts at 10 p.m. EDT on FX. The final season takes place in 1994 as Blanca (Mj Rodriguez) struggles to balance being a mother, partner and nurse's aide. Pray Tell (Billy Porter) must contend with unexpected health burdens as AIDS becomes the leading cause of death for Americans aged 25 to 44. Michaela Jae, Dominque Jackson, Indy Moore, Hailie Sahar, Dyllon Burnside, Angel Bismark Curiel, Sandara Bernhard and Jason A. Rodriguez also star.