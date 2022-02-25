The Weeknd presents a new music special, Killing Eve begins its fourth and final season and John Mulaney hosts Saturday Night Live this weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, Tyler Perry releases a new Madea movie, American Idol returns for Season 20 and the 28th annual SAG Awards are set to take place.

Here's a rundown on some of the films, television shows and video games that will be released this weekend.

Film

Filmmaker Tyler Perry is back as his famous family matriarch Madea in A Madea Homecoming, which premieres Friday on Netflix. Perry also wrote and directed the film, which follows Madea's family reuniting to celebrate her great-grandson's graduation from college. Co-stars include Tamela Mann, David Mann, Cassi Davis Patton and Brendan O'Carroll.

TV

'Reno 911!: Defunded' -- Roku Channel

Reno's finest return with their police department being defunded in Reno 911!: Defunded, which arrives Friday on The Roku Channel. Original cast members Thomas Lennon, Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Niecy Nash and Cedric Yarbrough star along with guest appearances from Jamie Lee Curtis, 'Weird Al' Yankovic and George Lopez.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

'Vikings: Valhalla' -- Netflix

Viking armies go to war in Vikings: Valhalla, which comes to Netflix on Friday. The series takes place 100 years after the original Vikings series and stars Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson, Leo Suter, Bradley Freegard, Johannes Johannesson, Laura Berlin, David Oakes and Caroline Henderson. Vikings will attack the English in order to avenge their own in the series.

'The Weeknd x Dawn FM Experience' -- Amazon Prime Video

The Weeknd is releasing an immersive, theatrical music special, which premieres Friday on Amazon Prime Video. The singer created the special with La Mar C. Taylor and Micah Bickham, who serves as director. Dawn FM is the title of The Weeknd's latest album, which includes the singles "Take My Breath," "Sacrifice" and "Out of Time."

'Saturday Night Live' with John Mulaney -- NBC, Peacock

John Mulaney is hosting the next installment of Saturday Night Live, which airs Saturday at 11:30 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock. LCD Soundsystem are serving as the musical guests. The episode will mark Mulaney's fifth time hosting the long-running sketch-comedy series.

'American Idol' Season 20 -- ABC

American Idol enters into its 20th season, which airs Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan are back and able to offer contestants the new platinum ticket, which is more valuable then the golden ticket. The platinum ticket can choose any Hollywood Week contestant they want to perform a duet with.

'The 28th annual SAG Awards' -- TNT, TBS

The Screen Actors Guild presents the 28th annual SAG Awards on Sunday, which air across TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. EST. Will Smith, Lady Gaga, Jason Sudeikis, Jennifer Aniston, Denzel Washington and more are nominated. Helen Mirren is set to receive the Life Achievement Award at the event.

'Killing Eve' Season 4 -- BBC America

Sandra Oh (Eve) is tasked with finding the person who has been killing members of The Twelve in the fourth and final season of Killing Eve, which begins Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on BBC America. Jodie Comer (Villanelle) appears to turn to religion in the final season in an attempt to change her ways.

'Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber' -- Showtime

Joseph Gordon-Levitt stars as Uber CEO Travis Kalanick in Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, which airs Sunday at 10 p.m. EST on Showtime. Kyle Chandler stars as venture capitalist Bill Gurley, who invested in Uber, with Uma Thurman as Uber board member Arianna Huffington. The series will follow the development of Uber and the ousting of Kalanick.

Video games

'Elden Ring' - PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, PC

Famed video game developer Hidetaka Miyazaki (Dark Souls) and Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin have joined forces to create the dark fantasy world of Elden Ring, which releases for all current PlayStation and Xbox consoles, along with PC, on Friday. Elden Ring promises to be a challenging epic as players take on a variety of unrelenting monsters and mythical creatures across a grim, fantastical world.