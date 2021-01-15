The Marvel Cinematic Universe gets its first show with WandaVision, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke, Jim Brown and Muhammad Ali meet in One Night in Miami and a new Batwoman flies into action this weekend.

In addition, Carey Mulligan seeks revenge in Promising Young Woman, Netflix follows a group of rich friends in Bling Empire and Anthony Mackie is an android in Outside the Wire.

Here's a rundown on some of the films and television shows set to be released this weekend.

Film

'Locked Down' -- HBO Max

'Bloody Hell' -- VOD

Ben O'Toole is a former prisoner who travels to Finland to escape the media where he gets kidnapped by cannibals in Bloody Hell, available now on video-on-demand services. Meg Fraser also stars in the comedic horror film, from director Alister Grierson.

'Outside the Wire' -- Netflix

Anthony Mackie is an android super soldier in Outside the Wire, which comes to Netflix on Friday. Mackie teams up with Damson Idris in order to find a doomsday device in a militarized zone. Emily Beecham, Michael Kelly and Pilou Asbaek also star with Mikael Hafstri¶m directing.

'One Night in Miami' - Amazon

Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben-Adir), Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom Jr.), Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge) and Muhammad Ali, who was still going by Cassius Clay (Eli Goree) at the time, find themselves in the same room in One Night in Miami, which arrives Friday on Amazon Prime Video. Regina King directs, making her directorial debut.

'The Ultimate Playlist of Noise' -- Hulu

Marcus (Keean Johnson) is a high school senior obsessed with sound who must undergo brain surgery, which will leave him deaf in The Ultimate Playlist of Noise, which premieres Friday on Hulu. Marcus sets out on a road trip to record his favorite sounds before the surgery where he meets Wendy (Madeline Brewer).

'Promising Young Woman' -- VOD

Carey Mulligan devotes her life to avenging a classmate who was raped at school in Promising Young Woman, which is coming to video-on-demand services on Friday. Killing Eve Season 2 showrunner Emerald Fennell wrote and directed the film, which also stars Connie Britton, Alison Brie and Chris Lowell.

TV

'Servant' Season 2 -- Apple TV+

M. Night Shyamalan's Servant returns for Season 2, which arrives Friday on Apple TV+. Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint star in the psychological thriller about a Philadelphia couple who hire a mysterious nanny to care for a life-like doll.

'WandaVision' -- Disney+

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Betany reprise their Avengers roles as Scarlet Witch and Vision, respectively, in WandaVision, which arrives Friday on Disney+. The Marvel heroes will be placed in a television sitcom, which pays homage to I Love Lucy and The Donna Reed Show in the first episode.

'Carmen Sandiego' Season 4 -- Netflix

Carmen Sandiego (Gina Rodriguez) must stop the evil V.I.L.E. from building an army of robot thieves in Season 4 of animated series Carmen Sandiego, which comes to Netflix on Friday. Player (Finn Wolfhard) will be attending a new school in Season 4.

'Disenchantment' Season 3 -- Netflix

Princess Bean (Abbi Jacobson) must deal with a royal plot to have her assassinated and travels to Steamland and Dreamland in Disenchantment Season 3, which arrives Friday on Netflix. Elfo (Nat Faxon) and Luci (Eric Andre) continue to accompany Princess Bean in this animated comedy.

'Bling Empire' -- Netflix

Netflix presents a new reality series following a wealthy group of Asian and Asian-American friends in Bling Empire, which premieres Friday on the streaming service. The friends fill their days with shopping, partying running their multi-billion dollar businesses and dealing with drama.

'Batwoman' Season 2 -- The CW

Star Javicia Leslie's Ryan Wilder is set to become the new Batwoman in Season 2 of the DC Comics series, which premieres Sunday at at 8 p.m. EST on The CW. Wilder will find the original Batwoman Kate Kane's costume after she dies in a plane crash.