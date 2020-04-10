As people stay indoors during the COVID-19 pandemic, more entertainment options have become available to stream from the comfort of home.

Here's a list of films, TV shows, concerts and video games that will be released this weekend.

Films

Trolls World Tour -- VOD

DreamWorks' Trolls World Tour, a sequel to 2016's Trolls, is available for rental and purchase across all major digital retailers Friday. Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) return to stop Queen Barb (Rachel Bloom) from destroying all other music genres so that rock can reign supreme.

Simpsons Playdate with Destiny -- Disney+

This Simpsons short film, which appeared before Pixar's Onward in theaters, is available on Disney+ Friday. Family baby Maggie goes on a playdate with a fellow baby named Hudson.

Parasite -- Hulu

South Korean director Bong Joon-ho's Oscar winning film Parasite is now available on Hulu. The film touches on themes of greed and class discrimination as the poor Kims begin working for the wealthy Park family.

TV

Fleabag play -- Amazon

Phoebe Waller-Bridge's original stage production of Fleabag, which inspired the television series of the same name, can be rented through Amazon for $5. The proceeds help support health services and creative freelancers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

WWE SmackDown -- Fox

The fallout from WrestleMania 36 continues Friday on SmackDown at 8 p.m. EDT. Newly crowned Universal Champion Braun Strowman will make an appearance while Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross will defend their titles against The Kabuki Warriors in a WrestleMania rematch.

Brews Brothers -- Netflix

Bar-based sitcom, Brews Brothers, begins streaming on Netflix Friday. Wilhelm (Alan Aisenberg) reunites with his estranged brother Adam (Mike Castle) to start a bar together where they brew their own craft beer.

Saturday Night Live -- NBC

Saturday Night Live returns 11:30 p.m. EDT with a remote version of the sketch-comedy show. NBC said that 17 cast members, including Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson and Aidy Bryant, will make appearances from their homes.

Killing Eve Season 3 -- BBC America and AMC

The Season 3 premiere of Killing Eve has been moved up to Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT. Eve (Sandra Oh) will cross paths again with Villanelle (Jodie Comer) following a shocking and personal death.

Tiger King special -- Netflix

Netflix will release on Sunday a Tiger King after show, titled Tiger King and I. Joel McHale will host the special which will feature interviews with Tiger King stars John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman and Jeff and Lauren Lowe.

Belgravia -- Epix

Belgravia is the new period drama from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes. The show, set to premiere on Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT, takes place in 1850s England before the rise of Victorian dominance. Tamsin Greig, Alice Eve, Harriet Walter and Tom Wilkinson star.

Music

Grateful Dead -- YouTube

The Grateful Dead is launching a weekly concert series, titled Shakedown Stream, on their official YouTube channel on Friday at 8 p.m. EDT. The first episode will feature a full screening of the band's 1989 concert at Rich Stadium in New York.

Saturday Night Seder -- SaturdayNightSeder.com

Idina Menzel, Billy Porter, Debra Messing and more will take part in a Passover Seder starting at 8 p.m. EDT on SaturdayNightSeder.com. The event will tell the story of Exodus through stories and songs, while raising funds for the CDC Foundation's Coronavirus Emergency Response Fund.

Andrea Bocelli -- Youtube

Opera singer Andrea Bocelli will perform on Easter Sunday from the historic Duomo Cathedral. The concert, titled Bocelli: Music for Hope, will be livestreamed on Bocelli's YouTube channel at 1 p.m. EDT.

Games

Final Fantasy VII Remake -- PlayStation 4

Final Fantasy VII Remake will be released globally for the PlayStation 4 on Friday. The title is a complete remake of Final Fantasy VII which was released for the first PlayStation in 1997. Fans can expect better graphics, new story beats and a new combat system.