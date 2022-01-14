Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand star in a re-imagining of Macbeth, Hotel Transylvania is back with a fourth and final entry and Ariana DeBose hosts Saturday Night Live with musical guest Bleachers this weekend.

In addition, Ray Donovan: The Movie closes out the drama series, After Life enters into its third season and Somebody Somewhere makes its debut.

Here's a rundown on some of the films and television shows that will be released this weekend.

Film

'The Tragedy of Macbeth' -- Apple TV+

'Hotel Transylvania: Transformania' -- Amazon Prime Video

Dracula, voiced by Brian Hull in place of Adam Sandler, has to experience life as a human in this animated sequel, which arrives Friday on Amazon Prime Video. The film is the fourth and final entry in the Hotel Transylvania series. Selena Gomez, Andy Samberg, Fran Drescher, Jim Gaffigan, Brad Adrell, Kathryn Hahn, Steve Buscemi, David Spade, Keegan-Michael Key and Molly Shannon also star.

'Use of Force: The Policing of Black America' -- Peacock

Chuck D narrates this documentary film about police brutality against people of color, which comes Friday to Peacock. The film, from writer and director Cory Grant Jr., will feature interviews with law enforcement, Valerie Jarrett, mother of shooting victim Sean Bell, Valerie Bell, co-founder of Black Lives Matter Alicia Garza and more.

'Ray Donovan: The Movie' -- Showtime

The Ray Donovan series will come to an end with this film, which airs Friday at 9 p.m. EST on Showtime. The film, once again starring Liev Schreiber, picks after the events of Ray Donovan Season 7. Jon Voight, Eddie Marsan, Dash Mihok, Pooch Hall, Kerris Dorsey, Katherine Moennig and Kerry Condon star. David Hollander serves as director.

TV

'Archive 81' -- Netflix

Mamoudou Athie and Dina Shihabi star in this new horror series, which premieres Friday on Netflix. Athie portrays Dan, a young video archivist who investigates the secrets behind a mysterious fire. Dan becomes convinced he can save Melody (Shihabi) from a terrifying fate she met 25 years ago.

'After Life' Season 3 -- Netflix

Ricky Gervais is back for a third and final season of his comedy-drama series After Life, which arrives Friday on Netflix.The show follows Tony (Gervais), a journalist whose life is turned upside down after his wife's death. Co-stars include Diane Morgan, Tom Basden, Tony Way, Mandeep Dhillon, Ashley Jensen, David Bradley, Kerry Godliman and Penelope Wilton.

'Secrets of Sulphur Springs' Season 2 -- Disney Channel

Secrets of Sulphur Springs kicks off its second season with a two-episode premiere, which airs Friday at 8 p.m. EST on Disney Channel. Preston Oliver and Kyliegh Curran star in the spooky series about a dilapidated hotel in Louisiana that has a ghost and a secret portal to the past. Elle Graham, Madeleine McGraw, Kelly Frye, Josh Braaten, Bryant Tardy, Landon Gordon, Diandra Lyle and Victoria Paige Watkins also star.

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 14 premiere Part 2 -- VH1

RuPaul's Drag Race continues its Season 14 premiere, which airs Friday at 8 p.m. EST on VH1. A new group of 7 queens, including the show's first-ever straight contestant, are competing to become America's Next Drag Superstar. RuPaul hosts and serves as a judge with Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews.

'Saturday Night Live' with Ariana DeBose, Bleachers -- NBC

West Side Story star Ariana DeBose is guest hosting the first Saturday Night Live of 2022, which airs Saturday at 11:30 p.m. EST on NBC. Bleachers, a pop band fronted by singer, musician and producer Jack Antonoff, is serving as the musical guest after Roddy Ricch had to cancel his appearance following an exposure to COVID-19.

'Somebody Somewhere' -- HBO

Bridget Everett stars in and executive produces this new comedy series, which premieres Sunday at 10:30 p.m. EST on HBO. Everett portrays Sam, who is struggling to fit in at her hometown. Sam goes on a journey to discover herself and a community of outsiders who also don't fit in. Jeff Hiller, Mary Catherine Garrison, Danny McCarthy and Mike Hagerty also star.