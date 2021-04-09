Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer become superheroes in Thunder Force, WWE offers its biggest matches of the year at WrestleMania 37 and Shameless ends after 11 seasons this weekend.

Here's a rundown on some of the films and television shows that are set to be released this weekend.

Films

'Thunder Force' -- Netflix

'Have You Ever Seen Fireflies?' -- Netflix

The genius Gulseren deals with loneliness, love and loss in Istanbul as her family tries to keep up with an ever-changing environment in Have You Ever Seen Fireflies?, which premieres on Friday. Ecem Erkek, Engin Alkan, Devrim Yakut, Merve Dizdar, Ushan Cakir and Bulent Colak star. Andac Haznedaroglu directs.

'Night in Paradise' -- Netflix

A mobster with a target on his back is hiding out on an island in Night in Paradise, which arrives Friday on Netflix. The mobster meets and connects with a woman who has given up on life. Park Hoon-Jung serves as writer and director.

TV

'Them' -- Amazon

Amazon Prime Video presents a new horror anthology series from creator and executive producer Little Marvin and executive producer Lena Waithe, which arrives on Friday. The first season will explore terror in America in the 1950s. Deborah Ayorinde, Ashley Thomas, Alison Pill, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Melody Hurd and Ryan Kwanten star.

'The Oprah Conversation' with Eddie Murphy -- Apple TV+

Oprah Winfrey sits down with Eddie Murphy for a funny and insightful conversation in the latest episode of The Oprah Conversation, which comes to Apple TV+ on Friday. Murphy will discuss the cultural impact of Coming to America, making its sequel and Murphy's decades of success.

'Wynonna Earp' series finale -- Syfy

Wynonna Earp comes to close with its fourth a final season, which airs Friday at 10 p.m. EDT. Melanie Scrofano is the titular great-great-granddaughter of legendary lawman Wyatt Earp with Tim Rozon as gunslinger Doc Holliday.

WWE WrestleMania 37 -- Peacock in the U.S., WWE Network internationally

WWE's biggest event of the year is taking place over two nights on Saturday and Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT on Peacock in the U.S. and on the WWE Network internationally. SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks defends her title against Bianca Belair on night one, while Universal Champion Roman Reigns defends his title against Edge and Daniel Bryan in a Triple Threat match on night two.

'Saturday Night Live' with Carey Mulligan and Kid Cudi -- NBC

Carey Mulligan is hosting the next installment of Saturday Night Live, which airs Saturday at 11:30 p.m. EDT on NBC. Kid Cudi is serving as the musical guest.

'Fear the Walking Dead' Season 6 Part 2 -- AMC

Fear the Walking Dead returns to continue it's sixth season, which comes back Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC. Morgan (Lennie James) tries to free the remaining members of the group and Virginia (Colby Minifie) is getting desperate about finding her sister.

'The Nevers' -- HBO, HBO Max

A group of women in 1896 London are given abnormal abilities following a supernatural event in The Nevers, which is coming to HBO Max and airs on HBO Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT. Olivia Williams, Laura Donnelly, Ann Skelly, Tom Riley, James Norton, Ben Chaplin, Nick Frost, Pip Torrens and Denis O'Hare star.

'Shameless' Series Finale -- Showtime

Showtime's long-running comedy drama about the Gallagher family will end after 11 seasons on Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT. The final episode includes a party at a bar. William H. Macy, Ethan Cutkosky, Jeremy Allen White, Shanola Hampton, Steve Howey, Emma Kenney and more star.