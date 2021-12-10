Sandra Bullock re-enters society after a prison stint in The Unforgivable, Billie Eilish hosts Saturday Night Live and Succession Season 3 comes to an end this weekend.

In addition, Riz Ahmed takes his two sons on a perilous journey in Encounter, Crossing Swords returns for a second season and the Peanuts gang is back for a new holiday special.

Here's a rundown on some of the films and television shows that will be released this weekend.

Film

'The Unforgivable' -- Netflix

Sandra Bullock is released from prison after 20 years for committing a violent crime in The Unforgivable, which premieres Friday on Netflix. Bullock's Ruth Slater then searches for her long-lost older sister that she was forced to leave behind. Vincent D'Onofrio Jon Bernthal and Viola Davis also star in the film, from director Nora Fingscheidt.

'Encounter' -- Amazon Prime Video

Riz Ahmed is decorated Marine Malik Khan who goes on a rescue mission to save his two young songs from an alien threat in Encounter, which arrives Friday on Amazon Prime Video. Octavia Spencer, Rory Cochrane, Lucian-River Chauhan and Aditya Geddada also star in thriller, from director Michael Pearce.

TV

'Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne' -- Apple TV+

The Peanuts gang arrive on Apple TV+ for a new holiday special titled Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne, which comes to the streaming service on Friday. Lucy wants to throw the best New Year's Eve party ever following a disappointing Christmas while Charlie Brown struggles to accomplish one of his New Year's resolutions.

'Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story' -- Netflix

Tiger King's Doc Antle takes center stage in this mini-series, which premieres Friday on Netflix. The Doc Antle Story will dive into the private zoo owner's history and his various controversies as Netflix expands the Tiger King saga. The mini-series features interviews with witnesses who say Antle abused them.

'The Expanse' Season 6 -- Amazon Prime Video

Steven Strait 's Jim Holden and the crew of the Rocinante join forces with the Combined Fleet of Earth and Mars to stop Marco Inaros and his campaign of death in The Expanse Season 6, which arrives Friday on Amazon Prime video. The new season will also hint at a new power awakening on a distant planet beyond the Rings.

'Twentysomethings: Austin' -- Netflix

Eight twentysomething strangers move to Austin from across the U.S. to live with each other in this new reality series, which comes Friday to Netflix. The strangers will be taking their first steps into adult life in Austin, Texas, where they find love, friendship, heartbreak and drama.

'Crossing Swords' Season 2 -- Hulu

Squire Patrick, voiced by Nicholas Hoult, continues on his mission to become a knight while serving King Merriman (Luke Evans) in Crossing Swords Season 2, which premieres Friday on Hulu. Patrick will be dealing with bloodthirsty leprechauns and an island of killer monkeys in the new season of the adult animated comedy. Tara Strong, Tony Hale, Seth Green, Jameela Jamil and more also provide voices.

'Saturday Morning All Star Hits!' -- Netflix

Kyle Mooney stars as twin hosts Skip and Treybor in this adult animated and live-action hybrid series, which arrives Friday on Netflix. Saturday Morning All Star Hits! offers a collection comedic segments made in the style of television shows from the '80s and '90s to replicate a Saturday morning cartoon experience.

'Saturday Night Live' with Billie Eilish -- NBC

Billie Eilish is hosting the newest installment of Saturday Night Live, which airs Saturday at 11:30 p.m. EST on NBC. Eilish is also serving as the musical guest. She made her SNL debut in 2019.

'Succession' Season 3 finale -- HBO

Succession Season 3 comes to an end with a finale episode, which airs Sunday at 9 p.m. EST on HBO. The finale can also be accessed on HBO Max. The finale comes after Kieran Culkin's Roman Roy accidentally sent his father, Brian Cox's Logan Roy, a lewd image. Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen and J. Smith-Cameron also star.