A collection of DC Comics supervillains are on a dangerous mission in The Suicide Squad, Joseph Gordon-Levitt grapples with anxiety in Mr. Corman and The L Word: Generation Q returns for a second season this weekend.

In addition, Val Kilmer reflects on his career in documentary Val, Godfather of Harlem resumes its second season and Physical closes out Season 1 with its finale.

Here's a rundown on some of the films, television shows and more that are set to be released this weekend.

Films

'The Suicide Squad' -- HBO Max

'Val' -- Amazon Prime Video

Val Kilmer's life and career is explored in this new documentary feature, which premieres Friday on Amazon Prime Video. Val, from director and producers Ting Poo and Leo Scott, will feature home movies the actor filmed from the sets of Top Gun and Batman Forever. Val Kilmer's son Jack Kilmer also provides narration.

TV

'Hit & Run' -- Netflix

Lior Raz is searching for answers after his wife dies in a mysterious hit and run accident in Hit & Run, which arrives Friday on Netflix. Raz will team up with an ex-lover played by Sanaa Lathan in his quest for the truth with the duo discovering dark secrets about his wife. Kaelen Ohm, Moran Rosenblatt, Gregg Henry and Gal Toren also star.

'Physical' Season 1 finale -- Apple TV+

Rose Byrne's comedy drama Physical about a 1980s housewife who transforms into a fitness and lifestyle guru, is ending Season 1 Friday on Apple TV+. The finale takes place with Election Day looming as Byrne's Sheila Rubin receives an interesting proposition. Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, Paul Sparks, Ashley Liao and Geoffrey Arend. also star.

'Mr. Corman' -- Apple TV+

'Madagascar: A Little Wild' Season 4 -- Hulu

Alex, Marty, Melman and Gloria are back with more adventures inside the concrete jungle of New York City in Season 4 of Madagascar: A Little Wild, which premieres Friday on Hulu. The new season of the kids animated series will feature Melman losing his tooth and a snowstorm hitting the city. Shaylin Becton, Tucker Chandler, Jasmine Gatewood, Luke Lowe, Amir O'Neil and Eric Petersen star.

'Godfather of Harlem' Season 2 Part 2 -- Epic

Crime drama Godfather of Harlem returns to resume its second season, which begins airing Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT on Epix. Forest Whitaker's Harlem gangster Bumpy Johnson will be standing up to Italian mobsters in the new episodes. Whoopi Goldberg will also appear in the second half of Season 2 in an unspecified role.

'The L Word: Generation Q' Season 2 -- Showtime

The L Word Generation Q is back with Season 2, which begins airing Sunday at 10 p.m. EDT on Showtime. Season 2 will deal with the fallout of Bette (Jennifer Beals) losing her bid to be mayor and will show who Sophie (Rosanny Zayas) ran to at the airport between her fiance Dani and lover Finely. Leisha Hailey, Katherine Moennig, Arienne Mandi and Leo Sheng also star.