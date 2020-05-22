Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani's romantic comedy The Lovebirds, a special social distancing episode of Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet and the Season 2 premiere of Homecoming are just some of the entertainment options available this weekend as viewers stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zenimation, a show designed to relax viewers using Disney animated films, is out Friday on Disney+, AEW presents its latest pay-per-view event featuring championship matches on Saturday and The Rolling Stones will stream footage of their 2013 concert at London's Hyde Park on YouTube Sunday.

Here's a rundown of films, TV shows, concerts and video games that will be released this weekend.

Films

'The Lovebirds' -- Netflix

'Out' -- Disney+

Out, from Pixar's SparkShorts series, follows Greg who is struggling to come out as gay to his parents. Greg's parents visit him unannounced as he moves into a new home. The film premieres on Friday.

TV

'Homecoming' Season 2 -- Amazon

Janelle Monae takes center stage in the second season of anthology series Homecoming which premieres Friday on Amazon Prime. Monae portrays a mysterious new character who has gone through the Homecoming program, which erases traumatic memories in military veterans.

WWE SmackDown -- Fox

Mr. Money in the Bank Otis will team up with his lover Mandy Rose to take on Dolph Ziggler and Rose's former best friend Sonya Deville in a Mixed Tag Team match Friday on Fox at 8 p.m. EDT. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley will take on NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair in an epic Champion vs. Champion match.

'Mythic Quest: Quarantine' -- Apple TV+

Creator and star Rob McElhenney presents a special social distancing episode of comedy Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet that arrives on Apple TV+ Friday. The show's ensemble of video game developers are working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

'Zenimation' -- Disney+

Disney Animation Studios new series, Zenimation, is a soundscape experience that aims to unplug viewers while refreshing their senses. The series, which comes to Disney+ on Friday, uses scenes from animated Disney films such as Frozen, Moana and Big Hero 6.

AEW: Double or Nothing -- Pay-per-view

All Elite Wrestling presents its latest pay-per-view event on Saturday at 8 p.m. EDT, titled Double or Nothing. Marquee matches include AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defending his title against The Exalted One Brodie Lee, The Elite taking on their rivals The Inner Circle in a Stadium Stampede match and Cody vs. Lance Archer to crown the first-ever TNT Champion.

Music

The Grateful Dead's Shakedown Stream series -- YouTube

The Grateful Dead's Shakedown Stream series returns Friday on YouTube with a presentation of the band's 1972 performance from West Germany. The band's former tour manager, Sam Cutler, will be featured during the pre-show, which begins at 8 p.m. EDT.

The Rolling Stones' 'Extra Licks' series -- YouTube

The Rolling Stones continue their weekly concert series on Sunday at 3 p.m. EDT on the band's official YouTube channel. The band will present footage from their 2013 performance at London's Hyde Park.

Games

'Crucible' -- PC

Amazon Game Studios has released a new, free-to-play online multiplayer shooter for PC, available now. Crucible has players going head-to-head in teams on an alien planet that is also home to hostile monsters which will attack your party.