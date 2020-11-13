The Crown continues to follow the royal family with the launch of Season 4, Netflix gets into the holiday spirit with Jingle Jangle and E! presents the 2020 People's Choice Awards this weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, Metallica is holding a livestreamed benefit concert, Oprah interviews Dolly Parton and The Blacklist resumes with Season 8.

Here's a rundown of some of the films, TV shows and concerts that will be released this weekend.

Film

'Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey' -- Netflix

Forest Whitaker is a legendary toymaker who has his prized creation stolen by his apprentice, played by Keegan-Michael Key , in this musical holiday film, which comes to Netflix on Friday. Newcomer Madalen Mills plays the toymaker's daughter in the film from writer and director David Talbert.

'I Am Greta' -- Hulu

Climate activist Greta Thunberg is followed in this documentary from Swedish director Nathan Grossman, which comes to Hulu on Friday. Thunberg's rise to prominence and wind-powered voyage to speak at the UN Climate Action Summit will be explored.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

'The Life Ahead' -- Netflix

Sophia Loren returns for her first film in over a decade in Netflix's The Life Ahead, which comes to the streaming service on Friday. Loren is a Holocaust survivor who takes in a 12-year-old orphan (Ibrahima Gueye). The pair become close, leading to an unconventional family.

'The Minions of Midas' -- Netflix

A millionaire publisher (Luis Tosar) is blackmailed into paying millions or a random person will die in The Minions of Midas, which hits Netflix on Friday. The film, directed by Mateo Gil, is based on the Jack London short story of the same name.

TV

'The Oprah Conversation' with Dolly Parton -- Apple TV+

Oprah Winfrey will sit down with Dolly Parton on the newest episode of The Oprah Conversation, which premieres Friday on Apple TV+. Parton will tell personal stories that shaped her career and her hopeful view on life after the COVID-19 pandemic.

'The Mandalorian' Season 2, Episode 3 -- Disney+

Pedro Pascal's bounty hunter will brave the high seas and meet unexpected allies in Episode 3 of The Mandalorian, which comes to Disney+ on Friday. WWE star and current SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks stars in the new installment.

'The Blacklist' Season 8 -- NBC

James Spader returns for Season 8 of The Blacklist, which arrives Friday at 8 p.m. EST on NBC. Spader said that in the new season, things are "really dire" early on. Megan Boone also stars.

'Inside Pixar' -- Disney+

Disney takes fans behind-the-scenes at animation studio Pixar in this new documentary series, which comes to Disney+ on Friday. The show will explore the creators and hard work that goes into each Pixar film.

'The Crown' Season 4 -- Netflix

Olivia Colman is back as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown Season 4, which launches on Netflix Sunday. Emma Corrin is Princess Diana, Josh O'Connor is Prince Charles, Tobias Menzies is Prince Philip, Helena Bonham Carter is Princess Margaret and Gillian Anderson is Margaret Thatcher in the new season.

'E! People's Choice Awards' -- E!

Demi Lovato hosts the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday, which airs live at 9 p.m. EST. The annual fan-voted event awards the year's best in TV, film and music. Tracee Ellis Ross will be honored with the Fashion Icon of 2020 award.

'Murder on Middle Beach' -- HBO Max

First-time filmmaker Madison Hamburg presents this four-part documentary series about the murder of his mother, which launches Sunday on HBO Max. Hamburg gathers interviews over the course of eight-years to find out more about the cold case, uncovering secrets and connections to shadowy figures.

Music

'Metallica's Helping Hands Concert and Auction' -- online

Metallica will present an acoustic show Saturday at 5 p.m. EST that will benefit their foundation, All Within My Hands. Four ticket packages are available, starting at $14.99. The band will also hold an online auction that runs through Nov. 20.